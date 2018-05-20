Yet another heinous act came to light from Gurugram where a 37-year-old man was accused of repeatedly raping his 12-year-old daughter. On Friday, the man was arrested and was questioned in detail about the matter. The minor was manipulated that it is normal to have such relation with his father and even threatened her to disclose the crime.

Yet another heinous act came to light when a 37-year-old father was arrested by the Gurugram police for repeatedly raping his 12-year-old daughter for six months. According to police, the victim who is a class 5 student was told that it is normal to have a relationship with father and threatened her to disclose the crime. The man was identified as Bhoge Ram from Bihar’s Madhubani, works as a labourer in a factory in Pataudi. While his second wife lived with him and worked as a domestic help in the area, his first wife lives in their native place.

According to inspector Poonam Singh, SHO, women police station Manesar, “The man was arrested on Friday night at 10 pm. He was questioned in detail about the matter, but he seems to have no regret or guilt. He behaved normally and what is shocking is that he had manipulated the girl into believing that such sexual abuse happens in every house.”

The victim narrated the entire incident to her stepmother but the woman refused to believe her. However, she returned home early on Friday and was in shock to witness her husband forcing the child, said police. A case was lodged by the police. He was booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after a case was registered at Women police station in Manesar.

Another shocking came to light when a 22-year-old youth was arrested by the police after he sexually assaulted a seven-month-old girl child in the Madhepura district on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in the night. According to reports, the incident took place at the wardnumber ten of the Jairampur village under the Murliganj police station area. Speaking about the incident, the SHO of the police station said that the accused has been identified and is said to be a neighbour of the family of the victim.

