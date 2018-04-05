A man, who is living with his father in Kolkata's Behala area stored his mother's body after her death two years back. The man's neighbours knew that his mother had died and was wondering why he didn't cremate her body. however, the reason is yet unknown. Police have taken the body and an investigation is on.

In a shocking incident, a son living with his father in South Kolkata’s Behala area had stored his mother’s dead body in a big freezer, which had been recovered by the police today. According to reports, the elderly woman had died two years back due to some kind of illness, which is unknown. However, the neighbours were aware of the woman’s demise but wondered why the family didn’t cremate her body or perform the last rites.

But now, it has come to light that the woman’s son and her husband had kept her body in their house. As per reports, a neighbour, Amal Kanti Guha has recently revealed, “She was suffering from some illness… don’t know the details. The family didn’t socialise much. The man most probably worked in a big firm. The father would sometimes talk to us. But the son never spoke with anyone in the neighbourhood. When we asked the family about her funeral, they said her ‘body is in heavens.”

#WestBengal: Police recovered body of a female from a refrigerator inside a house in Behala, Kolkata. The body was preserved for 2 years in the refrigerator by her son. Woman's son and husband detained for interrogation. Investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/DXXzDWme5s — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2018

ALSO READ: CISF detains 2 for using fake tickets to enter IGI airport in Delhi

Moreover, the body of the man’s mother has been taken by the police while the man’s intention of keeping his mother’s corpse at home is yet unknown. Police are investigating the matter. in a similar incident, a 70-year-old woman’s body was recovered from her house in Kolkata after neighbours informed the police that her son was living with his mothers’ dead body for many days without the intention of performing her last rites.

ALSO READ: UP shocker! Minor boy loses leg after man shoves him into running machine

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App