Monday, September 2, 2024

Shocking Tragedy: Man Kills 3-Year-Old Niece In Bhopal Amid Unemployment Struggles

In a shocking incident, a man suffering from depression took the life of his three-year-old niece by slitting her throat in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. The police reported the grim event on Monday.

The tragedy unfolded late Sunday night around 10 pm in the Jahangirabad locality of the city. Upon receiving the distressing news, police swiftly responded to the scene and apprehended the accused, who has been identified as Faraz.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone 1) Priyanka Shukla, “Police at Jahangirabad police station received information last night about the murder of a three-year-old girl. Acting promptly, the police team reached the spot and discovered that the minor’s maternal uncle, Faraz, had killed her by slitting her throat with a knife.”

Shukla added that the accused, who holds a B.Sc degree, had been struggling with depression due to unemployment. This personal turmoil was reportedly exacerbated by family taunts about his joblessness, which led to the horrific act. Faraz is currently in police custody and is being interrogated.

Further investigation is ongoing. An FIR has been registered against Faraz under Sections 103(1) (Punishment for murder), 296 (Obscene acts and songs), and 353(1) (Criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS), 2023.

The family’s criticism and pressure to find employment allegedly triggered Faraz’s rage, leading to the tragic death of his niece, who was playing at home at the time.

(With ANI Inputs)

