The Lok Sabha elections 2019 is getting intense day by day. On Thursday, a man hurled shoe at BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao when he was addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. Immediately after the attack, security personnel arrested the attack and handed him over to the police. The attacker was later identified as Shakti Bharghav, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. The reports say claim that Bharghav is a doctor by profession. He was donning a pink colour shirt and dark trousers. The shoe missed the BJP leader by inches.

GVL Narasimha Rao described the attack plotted by the opposition and said that the man is a Congress supporter.

#WATCH Delhi: Shoe hurled at BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao during a press conference at BJP HQs .More details awaited pic.twitter.com/7WKBWbGL3r — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

This was not the first time that heavyweight politicians have faced such embarrassment. Earlier, in 2009, former Home Minister P Chidambaram had also faced the shoe attack by a journalist Jarnail Singh. The attack happened after Jarnail Singh had asked a question to Chidambaram on CBI’s clean chit to Congress leader and accused Jagdish Tytler in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

At that time Chidambaram had said that CBI is an independent investigating agency and doesn’t come under the home ministry. He had said that no ministry can pressurise the investigating body and it’s totally on the court to accept or reject or ask for further investigation by CBI. Later, Jarnail Singh joined Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and also contested the elections.

Another Congress leader, Naveen Jindal had faced the same attack in the same year. A school teacher had hurled a slipper at Naveen Jindal who was a Lok Sabha candidate in 2009.

A few days later, a BJP worker named Pavas Agrawal had thrown a slipper at senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani. For the act, Agrawal was arrested for interrogated.

