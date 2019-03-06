Shoo shoe: Tweeple demand resignation of Uttar Pradesh BJP lawmakers involved in fight for credit: In a shocking incident, Uttar Pradesh BJP MP Sharad Tripathi on Wednesday beat party MLA Rakesh Baghel with his shoes. The argument erupted over the placement of names on a foundation stone of a project. The argument leads to a verbal brawl and later changed into hitting MLA with a shoe. The fight ended only when a policeman present at the spot intervened. All the senior officials of the district were present at the time of the bizarre incident. The video of the incident has also gone viral on social media with people demanding the sacking of two BJP lawmakers.
Here is the reaction of people on social media over this bizarre incident:
Manjusha Bhagade, a Twitterati said that this happens when people elect goons in the elections.
A Twitter user Jagdish Kumar asked BJP to not give them tickets in the upcoming elections. He also said that they should apologise and be suspended from the party.
Another netizen demanded the BJP to immediately sack the two lawmakers. He said that it is appaling to see two responsible elected representatives exchange blow like rowdies.
A social media user, Amit Poddar said that both have exposed themselves.
Vikash Sinha, a Twitterati tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to see how his representatives are bringing shame to the party.
A user, DK Singh said that both of them should be thrown out of BJP with immediate effect. He added that it is a matter of shame.
Another Twitterrati said that he is saddened and ashamed of such people in BJP.
A netizen questioned the behaviour of two politicians, saying, are these animals or humans?
