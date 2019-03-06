Shoe shoes: Tweeple demand resignation of Uttar Pradesh BJP lawmakers involved in fight for credit: Uttar Pradesh BJP MP Sharad Tripathi on Wednesday beat party MLA Rakesh Baghel with his shoes. The video of the incident has also gone viral on social media with people demanding the sacking of two BJP lawmakers.

All senior officials of the district were also present at the meeting

Shoo shoe: Tweeple demand resignation of Uttar Pradesh BJP lawmakers involved in fight for credit: In a shocking incident, Uttar Pradesh BJP MP Sharad Tripathi on Wednesday beat party MLA Rakesh Baghel with his shoes. The argument erupted over the placement of names on a foundation stone of a project. The argument leads to a verbal brawl and later changed into hitting MLA with a shoe. The fight ended only when a policeman present at the spot intervened. All the senior officials of the district were present at the time of the bizarre incident. The video of the incident has also gone viral on social media with people demanding the sacking of two BJP lawmakers.

Here is the reaction of people on social media over this bizarre incident:

Manjusha Bhagade, a Twitterati said that this happens when people elect goons in the elections.

A Twitter user Jagdish Kumar asked BJP to not give them tickets in the upcoming elections. He also said that they should apologise and be suspended from the party.

Another netizen demanded the BJP to immediately sack the two lawmakers. He said that it is appaling to see two responsible elected representatives exchange blow like rowdies.

A social media user, Amit Poddar said that both have exposed themselves.

Vikash Sinha, a Twitterati tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to see how his representatives are bringing shame to the party.

A user, DK Singh said that both of them should be thrown out of BJP with immediate effect. He added that it is a matter of shame.

Another Twitterrati said that he is saddened and ashamed of such people in BJP.

A netizen questioned the behaviour of two politicians, saying, are these animals or humans?

This is what happens when we elect the goons. — manjushaمنجوشا (@ManjushaBhagade) March 6, 2019

https://twitter.com/newsjockey/status/110327285319189

7090

Dono ne apni awkad dekha di…… — Amit Poddar 🇮🇳 (@ammitpoddar) March 6, 2019

Look @narendramodi what your party representatives are doing; bringing shame to the country @BJP4India @AmitShah — Vikash Sinha (@Vikashsinha) March 6, 2019

Matter of g8 shame

At one end @narendramodi is trying his best to win 2019 election n serve d PPL to d best of his capabilities n other end these MP n MLA r exchanging blows with shoes in front of public

In first action both of them shud b thrown out if BJP with immediate effect — Captain DK Singh (@Captaindksingh) March 6, 2019

@narendramodi @myogiadityanath Sir I am deeply saddened and extremely ashamed of such people in BJP. I need you to please take a strict action against such goons. Paitence, prudence & clamness is the virtue of a people's leader. Are they really deserve to be the part of BJP? — ααяυѕн ✟ιωαяι (@imaarush) March 6, 2019

This is really apalling that 2 responsible elected representatives exchange blows like rowdies,.. @BJP4India must sack them immediately for reckless behaviour.. — ChiTi Ke bhi pAr nIkaL aiE? (@NPathak1234) March 6, 2019

Are these people humans or animals? God bless India. Run away from India. — Nirvana68 (@scottsdalem) March 6, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More