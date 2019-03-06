Shoo shoe: BJP summons both lawmakers to Lucknow, MP Sharad Tripathi regrets incident: Uttar Pradesh BJP president M N Pandey said that the party has taken cognizance of the incident and disciplinary action would be taken into it.

Shoo shoe: BJP summons both lawmakers to Lucknow, MP Sharad Tripathi regrets incident: The BJP has summoned two of its lawmakers who were involved in the fight for credit to Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh BJP president M N Pandey said that the party has taken cognizance of the incident and disciplinary action would be taken into it. The reaction of the party comes after the video, showing MP Sharad Tripathi beating the BJP MLA Rakesh Baghel, went viral on social media.

Regretting the bizarre incident, MP Tripathi said that he feels about it. He said that the incident was against his normal behaviour, adding that if the party chief summons him, he would put his point across.

After the incident, a large number of social media users demanded the resignation of the lawmakers and asked the party to not give them tickets in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

M N Pandey, UP BJP President on brawl between BJP MP Sharad Tripathi and BJP MLA Rakesh Singh Baghel: We have taken cognizance of this condemnable incident and both have been summoned to Lucknow. Strict disciplinary action will be taken. pic.twitter.com/a0FUvYnpnr — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 6, 2019

BJP MP Sharad Tripathi on his brawl with BJP MLA Rakesh Baghel: I regret the incident and feel bad about it, what happened was against my normal behaviour. If I am summoned by state chief then will put my point across pic.twitter.com/I70FEE12r7 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 6, 2019

