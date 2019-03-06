Shoo shoe: BJP summons both lawmakers to Lucknow, MP Sharad Tripathi regrets incident: The BJP has summoned two of its lawmakers who were involved in the fight for credit to Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh BJP president M N Pandey said that the party has taken cognizance of the incident and disciplinary action would be taken into it. The reaction of the party comes after the video, showing MP Sharad Tripathi beating the BJP MLA Rakesh Baghel, went viral on social media.
Regretting the bizarre incident, MP Tripathi said that he feels about it. He said that the incident was against his normal behaviour, adding that if the party chief summons him, he would put his point across.
After the incident, a large number of social media users demanded the resignation of the lawmakers and asked the party to not give them tickets in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
