Shopian encounter: A massive gunbattle broke out between terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on early Friday morning. It has been reported that 2-3 terrorists, affiliated to Lashkar-e-Taiba, were trapped in a residential house at Imam Sahab area. This is the third encounter that has taken place in the Valley in the last 24 hours.

A joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Poice, Indian Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are conducting joint search and rescue operations in the area. The police had received a tip-off regarding the presence of terrorists in Shopian.

Three terrorists were still trapped in the area and a cordon and search operation in Mir Mohalla area were underway.

Earlier on Thursday, two terrorists and a jawan were killed as an encounter broke out between militants and security forces at four different locations in Jammu and Kashmir. The attacks come at a time when Jammu and Kashmir is heading for the Lok Sabha polls from April 11.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday rescued a civilian who was held hostage by the terrorists who were holed up in Hajin area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district. The police said another civilian who is still held hostage by the terrorists is a minor. It all happened during an encounter in Hajin locality of Bandipora.

In another encounter that broke out in Baramulla, two terrorists were killed and three Army personnel sustained severe injuries in an encounter.

Along with that, two policemen were injured in a grenade attack by militants in Sopore. The forces soon indulged into the rescue operation and rushed the injured to nearby hospitals.

Another Army rifleman, Yash Paul (24), was killed on Thursday following a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in J&K’s Rajouri district. The reports said that he lost his life in Sunderbani sector.

Khushboo Jan, Special Police Officer (SPO), Jammu and Kashmir Police, was shot dead by terrorists outside her home around 2:40 pm at Vehil village of Shopian district on Saturday.

