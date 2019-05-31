Shopian encounter: A joint team of the CRPF, Rashtriya Rifles and the Jammu and Kashmir established contact with the terrorists who were hiding in Dragad Sugan area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir and killed them.

Shopian encounter: At least 2 terrorists were killed in the encounter which broke out between terrorists and security forces in Dragad Sugan area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday this morning. Operation is underway, reports said. On May 29, security forces had killed a terrorist in Pinjoora village of Shopian district in Jammu & Kashmir.

A joint team of the CRPF, Rashtriya Rifles and the Jammu and Kashmir took part in the anti-terror operation. The forces surrounded Dragad Sugan area after they received specific information about the presence of suspected terrorists hiding in the area. Contact with the hiding terrorist established resulting in the death of two terrorists, sources said.

On May 30, security forces achieved major success after they killed Al-Qaeda-affiliated group Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind chief Zakir Rashid Bhat alias known as Zakir Musa at Batpora village in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The forces managed to kill the most wanted terrorist eight months after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani’s killing in July 2016. Zakir Musa was Burhan Wani’s close aide and he became the face of terrorism in Kashmir.

After the fall of Zakir Musa, a confession made by Danish Ahmed, who surrendered to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, said that most of the youths who are part of the Hizbul Mujahidden took up guns to impress girls, to buy fancy clothes and gadgets. If we go by the reports, dreaded terrorists like Burhan Wani, Khalid, Zakir Musa, Abu Dujana and Sabzar Bhat were killed by security forces after their girlfriends betrayed them.

