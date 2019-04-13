Shopian encounter: A joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 34 Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu and Kashmir Police cordoned off Gahand village and conducted search operation on Saturday after they received specific input about the presence of some terrorists there.

As soon as the forces came close to the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on the security forces which resulted in an encounter at 7 am today. The identity and affiliation of the neutralised terrorists have not been ascertained yet.

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Shopian district. More details awaited. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/xioVUQFXLH — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2019

The official Twitter handle of Jammu & Kashmir police said the area is under cordon after an exchange of fire and search operation is still underway. The security forces seized assault rifles and other ammunition from the slain terrorists. More details awaited.

Last week, jawans of the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and special operations group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police had gunned down two terrorists in Imam Sahib area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district.

