Shopian encounter: At least three terrorists were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Keller area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district. A large cache of weapons was also recovered from the slain terrorists, the police said. Currently, the personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indian Army & J&K Police are conducting a joint operation in the area.

The security forces received a tip-off regarding the presence of suspected terrorists hiding in Sophian and they immediately surrounded the area.

The identities of the slain terrorists and the organisation they were affiliated to have not been ascertained yet.

3 militants have been killed after nocturnal gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in #Yarwan area of #Keller in South Kashmir's #Shopian district on Thursday. Ops going on, militant bodies recovered, officials to @SudarshanNewsTV pic.twitter.com/tFcMhqZZ0T — Rohil Bashir (@AhangerRoheel) March 28, 2019

