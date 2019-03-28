Shopian encounter: At least three terrorists were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Keller area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district. A large cache of weapons was also recovered from the slain terrorists, the police said. Currently, the personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indian Army & J&K Police are conducting a joint operation in the area.
The security forces received a tip-off regarding the presence of suspected terrorists hiding in Sophian and they immediately surrounded the area.
The identities of the slain terrorists and the organisation they were affiliated to have not been ascertained yet.
More details awaited.
