Shopian encounter: Four terrorists have been killed by the security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian. Reports said that the police cordoned off Daramdora Keegam area of the Shopian district where the encounter took place. The police had received a tip-off regarding the presence of terrorists in the area. The encounter triggered after the terrorists opened fire at the security personnel during the search operation. The security forces have recovered arms and ammunition while the operation to find other terrorists is still underway. Reports said that the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained by the police.

More updates awaited.

