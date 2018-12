Shopian encounter: Just after the 6th phase of panyachat polls in Indian-administered Kashmir, an encounter broke out between security forces and militants in the Shopian district on Monday morning, December 3. More to follow

Shopian encounter: Just after the 6th phase of panyachat polls in Indian-administered Kashmir, an encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Sangran village of the Shopian district on Monday morning, December 3, reported news agency ANI. Other media reports said at least 3 militants are believed to be trapped in the residential area. The gunbattle is still underway.

Shopian: Encounter breaks out between terrorists & security forces in Sangran village. More details awaited. #JammuAndKashmir — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2018

