Shopian encounter: At least two terrorists were killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district while another terrorist taking advantage of darkness managed to flee from the spot on Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said. The neutralised terrorists have been identified as Firdous Ahmad Bhat and Sajad Ahmad. Sajad Ahmad was driving the Tavera vehicle. Both of them were residents of Kulgam district.

On Sunday night, security forces at a checkpoint on Shopian Turkawangom Road at Mool Chitragam intercepted a Tavera vehicle and asked its occupants to come out of the vehicle they were travelling in. But the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire at security forces from inside the vehicle. The security forces retaliated and in the ensuing gunbattle, the two terrorists were killed.

Jammu & Kashmir Police said the bodies of both the terrorists have been handed over to their legal heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the spot.

A joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army and the CRPF took part in the anti-terror operations. Meanwhile, the security forces have cordoned off the area and a search operation is underway to nab the fugitive terrorist.

On Friday morning, at least 2 terrorists were killed in the encounter which broke out between terrorists and security forces in Dragad Sugan area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir. On May 29, security forces had killed a terrorist in Pinjoora village of Shopian district in Jammu & Kashmir.

