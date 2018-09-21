The SPOs who resigned from their Duties following the killing of policemen were later identified as SPOs Shabir Ahmad Thoker and Tajalla Hussain along with constable Mohd Irshad Baba and others. The following attack on the police force comes just a few days after the operational commander of a terrorist organisation, Riyaz Naiko, had threatened the SPOs of dire consequences.

Mobile internet in several parts of the Kashmir valley has been suspended in the middle of a shutdown call by separatist leaders after the over the death of two civilians in Army firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district

Just a few hours after the bodies of three Jammu and Kashmir SPOs were recovered from south Jammu’s Shopian district, four other Special Police Officers (SPOs) and a constable tendered resignation from their post on Friday. The following development comes after the security forces recovered brutally injured bodies of J&K policemen after they were abducted from their homes by Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists. As per current reports, the security forces have launched a search operation in the area to locate the terrorists.

The SPOs who resigned from their Duties following the killing of policemen were later identified as SPOs Shabir Ahmad Thoker and Tajalla Hussain along with constable Mohd Irshad Baba and others. According to a report by News18, the SPOs and constable have resigned out of fear for their life.

Reports suggest that the bodies of the deceased policemen were recovered from Wangan area in south Kashmir some 2 kilometres from Karpan village, the place from where the jawans were abducted.

The following attack on the police force comes just a few days after the operational commander of a terrorist organisation, Riyaz Naiko, had threatened the SPOs of dire consequences if they did not resign from their post.

The SPOs who were killed on Friday morning was later identified as Kuldeep Singh, Nisar Ahmad Dhobi and Firdous Ahmad Kuchey. The deceased officer belonged to Karpin village in Shopian district.

