In the fresh ruling passed by the Supreme Court on Monday in the Shopian firing case, the court restrained the J&K Police from taking coercive action against Major Aditya. Apart from staying the petition, the Court also sought replies from the state as well as from the Central government within two weeks. In the plea filed with the apex court, the father had sought to quash of the FIR registered against his son in connection with the killing of three civilians.

On Monday, the Supreme Court stayed the petition filed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police against the Indian Army officer, Major Aditya, along with other Indian Army jawans in the relation to the Shopian firing where three Kashmiri youths were killed in Army firing. The following incident took place on January 27. In the ruling passed by the Supreme Court in the Shopian case, the court restrained the J&K Police from taking action against Major Aditya. Apart from staying the petition, the Court also sought replies from the state as well as from the Central government within two weeks.

Commenting on the ruling passed by the apex court, Major Aditya’s counsel said that the Court stated that no coercive action will be taken against Major Aditya Kumar by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The counsel said, “On our prayer, the Supreme Court has directed that no coercive action will be taken against Major Aditya Kumar in pursuance of the FIR lodged against him. It is a positive encouraging day”. February 12, was the day when the Supreme Court had agreed to hear the petition filed by Major Aditya’s father. In the plea filed with the apex court, the father had sought quashing of the FIR registered against his son in connection with the killing of three civilians in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district.

As per reports, on January 27, three Kashmiri civilians were killed after Army personnel fired at a stone-pelting mob of protesters in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. Over 200 protestors pelted stones at the Army convoy following which the army personnel shot in the air in their self-defence. In the FIR filed, the police had named no accused in the matter but states that a company of 10 Garhwal led by Major Aditya was on its way for official duty when it was attacked by an unruly mob with stones. In reply to this, the Army had stated that after the unruly mob pelted stones, they opened fire in self defence.