The Supreme Court on Monday put a hold on the investigation that caused the death of three civilians killed during a gunfight in Jammu Kashmir’s Shopian district in January. The case took a major turn when the Jammu and Kashmir government told the Supreme Court that Major Aditya Kumar was not named in the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the police. After the government’s complaint, a bench chaired by Chief Justice Dipak Misra ordered the state government to put the investigation on a hold till April 24. The investigation is most likely to resume after April 24, when the Supreme Court would deliver its ruling in the case.

Last month, in a petition, filed by Lieutenant Colonel Karamveer Singh, also Major Aditya Kumar’s father, the FIR against his son should be cancelled by calling it bad in law. He pointed out the fact that Major Aditya Kumar was not even present at the spot during the firing. He has also petitioned that an FIR against serving army personnel had a numbing effect on the morale of soldiers operating against all the odds in different regions. During the hearing, the central government has also raised the fact that state police could not have registered a case against Major Aditya Kumar and other personnel without the centre’s permission since the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, or AFSPA was in force in the state.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has promised to take a strict action after the ongoing unrest in the state. In January, three civilians were killed in a gunfight who were throwing stones at the Army officials in Ganovpora village in Shopian. According to reports, the army personnel fired when they were provoked to the ultimate. The trouble started after it became public that the name of Major Aditya Kumar and his unite had been named in the FIR registered.

