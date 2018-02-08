Lieutenant Colonel Karamveer Singh, whose son Major Aditya Kumar was booked by J&K police in connection with a firing incident in Shopian has moved to the apex court seeking quashing of FIR against his son. It must be recalled that wo civilians were killed and nine others were injured in in retaliatory firing by Army in Shopian district of J&K last Saturday following which the FIR was registered against Major Aditya and the 10 Garhwal Rifles.

Major Aditya Kumar’s father Lieutenant Colonel Karamveer Singh has moved to Supreme Court in a bid to seek quashing of First Information Report (FIR) against his son. It must be recalled that Kumar was booked by Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police in a firing incident in Shopian that resulted in the death of two youth. Mr Singh has filed the petition through lawyer Aishwarya Bhati which reads, “the manner in which the lodging of the FIR has been portrayed and projected by the political leadership and administrative higher-ups of the State, reflects the extremely hostile atmosphere in the State.”

Mr Singh’s plea further adds that the FIR was detrimental to the morale of Army personnel in discharging their duty. He further said that Army personnel present at the spot were only fulfilling their duty and were trying to control violent mob. “Army personnel present there were doing lawful military duty peacefully and who, by violent actions of the mob, were forced to take lawful actions for the protection of government property without any excessive use of force,” the petition further mentioned. In the petition, Mr Singh has also sought an FIR against those involved in terror activities which could result in damage to government property.

Two civilians were killed and nine others were injured in in retaliatory firing by Army in Shopian district of J&K last Saturday. The case was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder), a senior J&K Police official had told news agency ANI following the registration of FIR.