In the plea filed, the Kargil veteran has stated that the concerned authorities were fully aware that the Major was not present at the spot when the incident took place. The petition filed with the Supreme Court read that the Army personnel present there were doing lawful military duty peacefully and who, by violent actions of the mob, were forced to take lawful actions for the protection of government property without any excessive use of force. The petition filed by Major's father also sought directions to issue few guidelines in order to protect the rights of the soldiers so that they do get harassed for bonafide actions during their duty.

The Lieutenant Colonel had sought the quashing of an FIR lodged by the J&K Police against Major Aditya Kumar (his son) over the firing incident that claimed the life of a Kashmiri youth

A huge uproar was witnessed in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly as the National Congress (NC) members staged a protest against the death of a civilian in Army firing in Shopian. The uproar was witnessed just a few hours after the Supreme Court had agreed to hear the plea of Kargil veteran Lieutenant Colonel Karamveer Singh. In the plea filed to the apex court, the Lieutenant Colonel had sought the quashing of an FIR lodged by the J&K Police against Major Aditya Kumar (his son) over the firing incident that claimed the life of a Kashmiri youth.

In the announcement, the Supreme Court said that it will be hearing the case on February 12. In the plea filed, the Kargil veteran has stated that the concerned authorities were fully aware that the Major was not present at the spot when the incident took place. The plea further added, “In an arbitrary exercise of power, named my son as an accused.” In the plea filed with the Supreme Court, the father of the Major said that the case against the Indian Army officer ‘will hurt the morale of Army personnel in the discharge of their duty.’

The petition filed with the Supreme Court read, “Army personnel present there were doing lawful military duty peacefully and who, by violent actions of the mob, were forced to take lawful actions for the protection of government property without any excessive use of force”. The petition further highlighted that ‘violent mobs in Kashmir area have frequently obstructed bonafide government duties and even resorted to lynching and killing of government officials.’ The petition filed by Major’s father also sought directions to issue few guidelines in order to protect the rights of the soldiers so that they do get harassed for bonafide actions during their duty.

In the petition, Kargil veteran Lieutenant Colonel Karamveer Singh also demanded stringent action against all those involved in terrorist activities and harming the government properties.