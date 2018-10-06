At least 16 personnel of Army's elite Para Commando were injured in a road accident when their vehicle turned turtle at Kanipora bridge in Shopian district of South Kashmir. According to media reports, the injured Army men have been shifted to an Army base hospital in Srinagar for treatment.

At least 16 personnel of Army’s elite Para Commando were injured in a road accident when their vehicle turned turtle at Kanipora bridge in Shopian district of South Kashmir. According to media reports, the injured Army men have been shifted to an Army base hospital in Srinagar for treatment. Rescue operations are underway. In June, two Armymen were killed after the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand.

Two Border Security Forces personnel and a civilian driver were killed on Srinagar-Jammu highway near Banihal on Wednesday. The accident took place when a truck carrying two BSF men skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Rattanbass, four kilometers from Banihal. This is a developing story. More details awaited.

