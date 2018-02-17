The holy first kalasha comprising of milk, herbs, saffron, honey, turmeric and sandalwood was bought by a Rajasthan businessman Ashok Patni for an amount of Rs 11.6 crores at Shravanabelagola Mahamastakabhisheka event. The monolithic statue was bathed by a massive number of Jain pilgrims on the first day of the event. The event will conclude on February 26.

A Rajasthan businessman, Ashok Patni bought a holy vessel of Kalasha consisting of milk, herbs, saffron, honey, turmeric and sandalwood for a whopping Rs 11.6 crores at the Mahamastakabhisheka in Shravanabelagola on Saturday. The buyer of the first Kalasha gets a chance to offer an inaugural bath to the 58.8 feet tall statue of Bahubali or Gommateshwara in an event that takes place once in 12 years. Patni and his family performed the ritual on Saturday afternoon.

A local Jain mutt, which was looking after the arrangements told media later that the money will be used for building a hospital at Shravanabelagola. The second Kalasha for performing the holy ritual was bought by Kolkata based businessmen Pankaj Jain and Paras Jain for an undisclosed amount. It is interesting to note that Patni, who runs a multi-crore business in Jaipur had bought the first Kalasha in the year 2006 as well for Rs 1.6 crores.

The monolithic statue was bathed by a massive number of Jain pilgrims on the first day of the event. the event will conclude on February 26 and 1008 Kalashas will be used till the conclusion. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah also paid a visit to the majestic statue by climbing 640 steps under the scorching sun to seek blessings of the God. He refused to use the dolly and chose to walk on foot to the statue. Shravanabelagola has attracted many devotees since a long time with even Presidents and Prime Ministers paying a visit to the statue. In 1951, India’s first PM Jawahar Lal Nehru had paid a visit to the site along with his daughter Indira Gandhi and had said he felt humbled and speechless after visiting the statue.