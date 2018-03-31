Vaishno Devi yatra has been briefly suspended by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board after unprecedented rush last evening. According to Shrine board officials, the 40,000 pilgrims were climbing towards the shrine, after which the devotees were stopped at Katra base camp. As per NGT, instructions issued last year to Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said that limit for devotees on the shrine should not exceed 50,000 per day.

The Shri Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has decided to briefly suspend the Vaishno Devi yatra. The decision by the authorities comes after unprecedented rush last evening. Speaking on the matter, an official of Mata Vaishno Devi cave shrine said, “The pilgrimage due to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi has been suspended from Katra base camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district due to an unprecedented rush of pilgrims”. The official of Shrine Board added that more than 41,000 pilgrims were climbing towards the shrine with many already being queued up for darshan. Apart from this, a further 15,000 to 20,000 pilgrims showed up at the Katra base camp.

Following the decision by Board, the ticket counters had been closed from last evening at 8 pm. The regular time to close the ticket counter is 10 pm. This is not the first time that the Shrine Board has taken a decision like this, earlier in January this year, the Board suspended the yatra from Katra base camp after a number of devotees extended 50,000 marks. As per statistics, on an average 35,000 to 40,000 devotees pay their homage to Vaishno Devi shrine daily.

As per National Green Tribunal, instructions issued last year to Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said that limit for devotees on the shrine should not exceed 50,000 per day. The special tribunal also added that devotees should be stopped at either at Ardhkumari or Katra if it breaches the limit. The NGT said that increasing number of pilgrims negatively impact the region.

2 years back, Hearing a plea on large amount of untreated solid and liquid waste generated by pilgrims as well as horses, mules and ponies, NGT instructed the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board’s CEO to submit the details of municipal solid waste (MSW) and sewage treatment plants (STPs) installed there and the remedial steps taken by the board to tackle the problem.

