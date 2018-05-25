Bharatiya Janata Party poll strategist Shubhrastha Shikha was among the top political figures present at the India News Manch, a special coverage organised by the ITV Network analysing the 4 years of Narendra Modi government. She took questions on unemployment becoming the biggest challenge for the Modi government and how the party has helped empower the underprivileged.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Political Strategist Shubhrastha Shikha was among the top-notch guests at the ‘Manch’, mega coverage by the news outfit on the completion of 4 years by the Narendra Modi government. Questioned sternly over the growing unemployment and no growth in the private and government sector, Subhrashta threw light on how the Modi government is dedicatedly working to counter unemployment and providing the lower-working-class facilities which in turn are helping them grow. She also reckoned how the lower middle class is able to rise and shine citing the example of the recent Civil services exam which saw a host of students from poor background flourish.

Shubhrastha, a Delhi University graduate worked with Harvard-IIT graduate Rajat Sethi as a poll strategist for the NJP in Assam leading the party to a historic victory. When asked about the blueprint which the Modi government is planning to follow in the 2019 general elections which is expected to see a major vote share of India’s youth population, the major victim to unemployment, Shubhrastha said she is jobless if only government jobs are considered the criteria for employment. “If the meaning of employment is government jobs then the youth should rebel as i feel even I am jobless because I don’t have a government job,” she said at the India News Manch.

The Pakoda politics debate also sparked at the conclave with the anchor questioning the BJP poll strategist about the Modi government’s failure in fulfilling the promises of jobs. Shubrastha after being grilled on the matter came with a counter that if ‘Pakoda sellers’ who earlier had no access to LPG but have benefited by the Ujjwala Yojna launched by the government to empower the lower job sector than she would consider it as empowerment to an extent.

She further reckoned how the Ujjwala Yojna has immensely benefited people in the remote areas of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh where people had no access to LPG earlier. She also said that if the opposition has problems with the current government’s growth model than they should provide an alternative.

