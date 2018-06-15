4th suspect in the killing of Rising Kashmir editor, Shujaat Bukhari has been arrested after his photo was made public by the Jammu and Kashmir police. The Jammu and kashmir police has also formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder.

The man was seen at the spot and an onlooker's video showed him picking up the gun of Bukhari's injured guard.

The suspect identified as Zubair Qayoom can be seen, wearing a white Kurta and sporting a beard, checking on the bodies in the car after Bukhari was shot dead.

“The pistol has since been recovered and he is being questioned about his presence at the scene of the crime. So far, he has not been able to give any convincing answers,” SP Pani, Inspector General Kashmir was quoted by NDTV as saying.

The Rising Kashmir Editor was gunned down just as he was leaving his office in Press Enclave to head to an Iftar party. The police suspect that the killers were working for Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

During Bukhari’s funeral, thousand poured to pay tributes. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah attended the funeral at Shujaat’s home in Baramulla. State State Public Works Minister Naeem Akhtar, senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz, local journalists and others attended the funeral.

After the news of Shujaat being gunned down reached the public, many political leaders across the spectrum reacted and expressed shocked over his killing.

“Terrorism has hit a new low with Shujaat’s killing. That too, on the eve of Eid. We must unite against forces seeking to undermine our attempts to restore peace. Justice will be done,” J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti wrote.

Calling the noted journalist “brave heart who fought fearlessly for justice”, Congress president Rahul Gandhi expressed his anguish on the journalist’s death.

