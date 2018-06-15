Following the shocking death of Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday released the pictures of his suspected killers. The police have also requested the general police to share any information regarding the suspects. In the CCTV footage obtained by the police three men, riding on a motorcycle with their face covered with masks can be seen.

The images were released by after the police investigated the CCTV cameras located in the area

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday released two photographs of three men, riding on a motorcycle with their face covered with masks, are suspected to be the killers of senior journalist and the editor-in-chief of Rising Kashmir Shujaat Bukhari. In a photo, released by the police, three men riding a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle were seen hiding something in a sack, most probably the guns they used to kill Shujaat Bukhari. The one, who is riding the vehicle can be seen wearing a helmet, while the other two suspects are riding with their faces covered with masks.

In a bid to get help from the public, the police have released the photos on Twitter, and also stated that the identity of the informant will be kept confidential.

On June 14, Bukhari was shot dead by unidentified gunmen as he left his office in Srinagar’s Press Enclave at around 7:30pm. Reports said that one of his personal security officers was also shot dead while another security guard is critically injured.

The police have claimed the entire incident to be a planned attack and said that the killers were waiting for Shujaat Bukhari to come out of the building. The moment he was about to board his car, three bike-borne men, opened fire before anybody could react.

The incident has sent shock waves across the country and left Kasmir stunned on the eve of Eid. The incident has also shaken the entire media industry.

Earlier, it was the death of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was also shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in 2017 that was condemned by the entire country. While the police officials are still contemplating over the reason of her death, shocking death of Shujaat Bukhari has raised millions of other questions over the security and freedom of the press in our country.

