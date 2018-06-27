In a major development, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have identified the killers of veteran journalist and chief-in-Editor of rising Kashmir Shujaat Bukhari, who was killed in Srinagar on June 14. 2 of the attackers are local militants from south Kashmir and the other one is from Pakistan.

Cops also said that they have identified the Pakistan-based blogger, who started a campaign against Chief-in-Editor of Rising Kashmir, Bukhari. they said that the blogger is a militant from Srinagar, the Indian Administered Kashmir.

Bukhari, a senior journalist who contributed extensively for national daily The Hindu and its magazine Frontline, was killed on June 14 by 3 armed men outside his office in Srinagar’s press enclave. In the attack, 2 of the personal security guards were also killed.

Soon after the sudden attack, police released CCTV footage of the assailants, who were riding a motorcycle. While one of the assailants was wearing a helmet, the other had worn a mask.

Media reports suggested that Police is likely to address a press conference on Wednesday evening to reveal further details about the murder case.

The renowned Srinagar-based journalist is survived by his wife, and 2 children, a son and daughter, who not only contributed for Rising Kashmir but also edited Urdu daily Buland Kashmir, Kashmiri vernacular Sangarmaal.

