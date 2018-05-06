Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Saturday hit back on PM Modi through a tweet saying BJP is a party that believes in prison, price rise and pakoda politics. The tweet was in reply to PM Modi’s statement that was made at the Gadag rally in Karnataka, where he said that Congress will be squeezed out after the Karnataka poll results and become ‘PPP’, which means Punjab-Puducherry-parivar party.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Saturday replied to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a tweet, saying Modi is misleading the voters of Karnataka. Through his tweet, CM Siddaramaiah said that Congress believes in democracy and 3Ps that stand for ‘Of the People, By the People, For the People’. While, BJP is a prison, price rise and pakoda party. “Dear Modi, Heard you spun a new abbreviation ‘PPP’ today. Sir, we have always championed the 3 Ps of democracy — ‘Of the People, By the People, For the People’. While your party is a Prison, Price Rise and Pakoda party. Am I right, Sir?”, read the tweet.

The tweet was in reply to PM Modi’s statement that was made at the Gadag rally in Karnataka, where he said that Congress will be squeezed out after the Karnataka poll results and become ‘PPP’, which means Punjab-Puducherry-parivar party. The PM also tried to woo the voters for the upcoming elections and predicted a majority win for BJP under the leadership of CM candidate BS Yeddyurappa. “When the results for the Karnataka elections are out on May 15, then it will not be an Indian National Congress. It will become PPP Congress,” PM Modi had said.

Dear Modi ಅವರೇ, Heard you spun a new abbreviation ‘PPP’ today. Sir, we have always championed the 3 Ps of democracy – ‘Of the People, By the People, For the People’. While your party is a ‘Prison’, ‘Price Rise’ & ‘Pakoda’ party. Am I right, Sir?#NijaHeliModi — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 5, 2018

Earlier, the Karnataka CM had challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak for 5 minutes on the ethics of using Reddy Brothers in their election campaign. Ahead of the Karnataka polls, Siddaramaiah said that he is glad to hear that Prime Minister raised the corruption issue before the upcoming elections. In his tweet, Siddaramaiah said, “Dear PM Narendra Modi avare, I am glad you have made corruption an issue in this election because that is your weakest point. You are making baseless allegations of corruption about our Government. Can you speak for 5 minutes on the ethics of using the Reddy Bros’ to win an election?”

Dear PM @narendramodi avare, I am glad you have made corruption an issue in this Election because that is your weakest point. You are making baseless allegations of corruption about our Govt. Can you speak for 5 minutes on the ethics of using the Reddy Bros’ to win an election? pic.twitter.com/UPTNypEQ32 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 5, 2018

