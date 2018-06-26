Cracks have started surfacing in the newly formed Congress-JDS alliance government in Karnataka within a month after its formation. NewsX has accessed a video of former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in which he has said that the government led by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy won't last for 5 years.

Barely a month since the Congress-Janata Dal Secular government in Karnataka was sworn in, the differences between the two parties in the alliance have begun to surface. NewsX has accessed an exclusive video of former Karnataka Chief Minister S. Siddaramaiah in which he is saying the HD Kumaraswamy-led government will not be able to complete its 5-year term. The Congress under Siddaramaiah had won 78 seats in the 222-member Assembly and the JDS had won 37 seats.The BJP had won 104 seats, formed the government but its chief minister BS Yeddyurappa resigned before the vote of confidence.

Following this, the Congress-JDS had formed their goovernment. The Congress had offered to support Kumaraswamy for CM since it wanted the BJP not to return to power ahead of the 2019 elections to the Lok Sabha which the 300-pound gorilla in political discussions in homes across the country.

When the two parties came together, DK Shivakumar, the Congress leader who shepherded the MLAs ahead of the BJP trust vote, had famously waved to the press gallery holding Kumaraswamy’s hand.

The two alliance partners had also taken their time in finalising their cabinet portfolio division since Congress president Rahul Gandhi was out of the country for vacations. But Kumaraswamy had also made vague claims that he was answerable only to the Congress that had given him the mandate to rule and not the people of Karnataka, until the Congress placated him. The massive rainfall in coastal Karnataka and the waterlogging in Mangaluru had led to BJP members blaming the coalition for the miseries of the people who had overwhelmingly voted for the saffron party.

Reacting to the Siddaramaiah audio tape, the BJP said the tape had proved what they had been saying all along that the alliance was unholy and had brought two parties that had fought elections separately together only to share the spoils of power.

