Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will file nomination for the upcoming state assembly elections from two seats. Siddaramaiah will be contesting election from Badami and Chamundeswari constituencies. Siddaramaiah will file nomination from Badami seat on April 23. He had filed nomination from Chamundeshwari constituency on Friday. Earlier, after filing his nomination from Chamundeshwari constituency, Siddaramaiah while talking about filing nomination from another seat had said, “Many leaders from Bagalkot, like MB Patil, SR Patil, RB Thimmapur and other people from north Karnataka are putting pressure on me to contest from the Badami seat in Bagalkot as well. I have told the high command that I do not want to contest from two seats … whatever the high command says I will abide by it.” The chief minister also added that he was confident of winning from the election from Chamundeshwari constituency.

Reports suggest that chief minister Siddaramiah was also mulling ways to file his nonination from Badami seat given that it has large Kurba population. It’s the same community to which Siddaramaiah belongs. While Badami seat has large Kurba population, the Chamundeshwari seat is also important as it has a sizable number of Lingayats and Vokkaligar. Sources say that these communities have allied with the BJP and Janata Dal (secular) for the upcoming assembly elections.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to file nomination for #KarnatakaElections2018 from Badami constituency on April 23. The CM filed nomination from Chamundeshwari constituency yesterday. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/aHDHSzmOSa — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2018

Accusing the rival party BJP and JD(S) of being in an agreement to defeat him, Chief Minister Siddaramiah said that the situation in this constituency was diffrent from 2006. Previously, during various election rally to garner support form the party, Siddaramaiah has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being a corrupt Prime Minister. However, BJP in counter-attack said that Siddaramiah was the most corrupt chief minister of Karnataka.

