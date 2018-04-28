While addressing a public rally at Gangavathi in Koppal district on Friday, BJP chief Amit Shah slammed incumbent Chief Minister Siddaramaih and the Karnataka government for prevailing corruption, the crime against women and unemployment in the state. He accused the government of using state funds sent by the central government for their own benefits.

BJP president Amit Shah, who is on his two-day visit to Karnataka was addressing a public rally at Gangavathi in Koppal district on Friday.

“The Congress is dependent on Siddaramaiah in this election. However, he himself is running away from the Chamundeshwari to the Badami assembly constituency to escape to a safer seat. The only achievements of the Siddaramaiah government in the state have been a rapid increase in corruption, rapes and farmer suicides. After all this, Rahul Gandhi still thinks Siddaramaiah will win the election for him. How can anyone who has run away from his own seat win elections for his party” Shah asserted. Throwing a jibe at Siddaramaiah wearing a watch worth Rs 40 lakh, Shah said, “The people of Karnataka do not have a supply of electricity or enough jobs to sustain a livelihood, but their chief minister wears a watch worth Rs. 40 lakh. This indicates how much corruption the government is involved in.”

He then slammed the Siddaramaiah government for ‘pocketing the funds’ pumped into the state by the centre. “Under the 13th Finance Commission, Karnataka got Rs. 88,583 crore, which was increased to Rs 2, 19,506 crore under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. All the money sent by the Modi government has been pocketed by the Siddaramaiah government,” Shah said while addressing the public rally.

Meanwhile, Congress has recently accused BJP chief Amit Shah of tapping phone calls of party's leader to know their poll strategies.

