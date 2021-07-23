From Friday, officially succeeding Captain Amrinder Singh under whose leadership the party was until recently.

Though there was a tussle between the two, Sidhu met Singh at Punjab Bhawan. A Congressman who witnessed their interaction said that it was “cordial”. On Thursday, Sidhu had written a letter to Captain Amrinder Singh ‘to come and bless the new team of PCC on the occasion of our taking charge.’

Looking back, this was the first time the two met each other inthe last four months.

The Punjab Chief Minister was uncomfortable with the idea of Sonia Gandhi supporting the appointment of Sidhu as the next leader of the PCC that created an internal rift between the PCC and Congress.

Singh had also said that he would not meet Sidhu unless he apologised for the “derogatory” tweets he had posted on the ex-PCC chief.

However, as days passed, his swearing-in started becoming more and more probable. As many as 62 MLAs came to NavjotSingh Sidhu’s residence for breakfast on Wednesday and assured him that the party is one and there is no need to tender an apology to the Chief Minister.

Captain Amrinder Singh invited MLAs, MPs and senior partymembers to his residence at 10AM for tea today.

Despite the opposition that stood in the way, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi appointed Sidhu as the new leader of PCC on Sunday.

She also appointed four working presidents who will work under him—namely Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel and Kuljit Singh Nagra.