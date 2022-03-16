Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday sought the resignation of state party chiefs of the states where Congress faced a crushing defeat in the recently concluded assembly elections.

Navjot Singh Sidhu has stepped down as the chief of the Congress’ Punjab unit. This comes after Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi sought the resignation of state party chiefs of the states where Congress faced a crushing defeat in the recently concluded assembly elections. Presidents of the Congress party’s Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur units have been asked to resign from their posts.

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, taking the moral responsibility of the party’s debacle in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, resigned from his post. The resignation came after the diktat issued by Sonia Gandhi seeking the resignation of state party chiefs.

Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal also submitted his resignation on Tuesday after the diktat from Sonia Gandhi. Godiyal took to Twitter and said, “I have submitted my resignation taking the moral responsibility for the party’s defeat in the state assembly elections.” He added, “I wanted to resign on the result day itself but was waiting for the order of the high command.”

The Congress party’s Goa chief, Girish Chodankar, also stepped down from his post on Tuesday taking moral responsibility for the party’s defeat in the state assembly elections.

According to Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, the move to make Congress state chiefs step down from their respective posts has been taken to facilitate the reorganization of the party’s state units. Surjewal said in a tweet, “Congress President Sonia Gandhi has asked the PCC Presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur to put in their resignations to facilitate the reorganization of PCCs.”