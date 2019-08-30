Sikh girl's forced conversion in Lahore: Family of Jagjit Kaur said they will self-immolate in front of Punjab Governor's house if the girls were not released.

Sikh girl’s forced conversion in Lahore: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday expressed his concern over the illegal conversion of a Sikh girl in Pakistan’s Lahore city. The Punjab CM also warned Pakistan to punish the guilty or get ready to face the consequence. Ninteen-year-old Jagjit Kaur, the daughter of a Granthi of Gurdwara Tambu Sahib in Nankana Sahib in Lahore, was abducted on gunpoint and forcefully converted to Islam, reports said. The girl, who was missing for past 3 days, surfaced on Thursday after marrying a Muslim man and embracing Islam.

The forceful conversion has annoyed the community in both Indian and Pakistan when the situation is already tense over the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir. Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal also condemned the despicable act. Terming the incident shameful, she said the issue will be raised and action will be taken against those who are guilty. The Union minister also said friends of Imran Khan who are in other parties in Punjab should tell him to put an end to such things.

Today, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) delegation met up with Officials of MEA to apprise them about forced conversion of Sikhs happening in Pakistan and the recent harassment faced by Jagjit Kaur. Demanding immediate action against the culprits, the Sikh body said they have been apprised that members of terrorist organisation Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) were behind this abduction and conversion. The DSGMC also shared the concern of Pakistan Sikh family who wants safe return of their girl with officials of MEA who assured us that the matter would be taken up at the highest level in Pakistan government.

Not only the Hindu girls are forcibly converted to Islam in Pakistan but SIKH Girls also. A daughter of a Granthi of #GurdwaraTambuSahib in #Nankana Sahib was missing for past 3 days has surfaced on Thursday after marrying a Muslim man & embrassing Islam . @MEAIndia @HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/Z545P9skLa — Ravinder Singh Robin ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ راویندرسنگھ روبن (@rsrobin1) August 29, 2019

Family of Jagjit Kaur said they will self-immolate in front of Punjab Governor’s house if the girls were not released.

Shocking incident of a Sikh girl being kidnapped & forced to convert to Islam in Nankana Sahib, Pakistan. Call upon @ImranKhanPTI to take firm and immediate action against the perpetrators. Request @DrSJaishankar to strongly take up the issue with his counterpart at the earliest. pic.twitter.com/hpHvD9kkEJ — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 30, 2019

