The central government on Thursday issued a notification to the Chandigarh administration seeking an exemption to Sikh women from wearing helmets while riding the two-wheelers. The Home Ministry directed the Chandigarh administration to implement an amendment to the Motor Vehicle Act following a representation from the Sikh bodies. Earlier in 1999, the Delhi government had issued an advisory that made wearing protective gears optional for all the women. In 2014, however, the rule was further amended offering an exemption to only Sikh women.

