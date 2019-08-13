Sikkim: BJP which didn't have any MLA suddenly gets 10 MLAs from Sikkim Democratic Front: 10 of the 13 MLAs of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) have joined the BJP today at the BJP headquarters in the presence of Ram Madhav. With the numbers, the BJP has become the main Opposition in Sikkim without winning a single seat in the recently held Assemble elections.

Sikkim: BJP which didn’t have any MLA suddenly gets 10 MLAs from Sikkim Democratic Front: Bharatiya Janata Party has become the main Opposition in Sikkim after 10 MLAs of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) defected to the saffron party on Tuesday. Surprisingly, the BJP had not won a single seat in the recently held Assembly elections. The MLAs joined the party in presence of BJP’s general secretary Ram Madhav, also the in-charge of party affairs in the Northeast. While addressing the media, Madhav said that the 13 MLAs of the SDF have met BJP working president JP Nadda.

He added that the SDF had a strength of 13 MLAs who had decided to merge with the BJP. Madhav further asserted that the BJP would play the role of a constructive Opposition in Sikkim. SDF chief Pawan Kumar Chamling is the longest-serving Chief Minister in the country. He ruled the state for 25 years, however, in 2019 Assembly elections, he lost power to the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha’s (SKM) Prem Singh Tamang (Golay).

In the recently concluded elections for 32-member Assembly, SKM won 17 while the SDF won 15 seats. The strength of the MLA’s reduced to 13 after two of the MLAs resigned after winning the elections. The anti-defecation law allows two-thirds or more numbers of the MLAs of a party to join a new party.

Dorjee Tshering Lepcha and Ugen Gyatso are among the 10 leaders who have joined the BJP. While Lepcha is a five-term MLA, Gyatso was a three-term MLA. The BJP will now be aiming the by-elections that will be held in the state for three seats.

