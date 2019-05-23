Sikkim Lok Sabha Election results 2019 Complete list of winners, Vote Count, Vote Share, Winners Name updating live, LatenTshering Sherpa Bharat Basnett Dek Bahadur Katwal BJP INC SDF. Both Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections in Sikkim were held simultaneously on April 11, 2019. The state has one Lok Sabha and 32 Assembly seats. P.D. Rai of Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) is the sitting MP from Sikkim.

As in the previous election, the main fight in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Sikkim is between SDF and the P.S. Golay-led Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed a pre-poll alliance with SKM to unseat the Chamling government, which has been ruling the Himalayan state for five-successive terms. This year, the assembly elections saw the entry of a new political party in the state’s political scene. Former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia’s Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) has made its debut in the state assembly elections this year.

The SDF party has nominated Dek Bahadur Katwal for the 17th Lok Sabha elections, while BJP and the Indian National Congress have fielded Laten Tshering Sherpa and Bharat Basnett respectively to fight the polls. The Golay-led SKM has fielded Indra Hang as its candidate for the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. Sikkim is one of the four states where the parliamentary and assembly elections were held simultaneously on the first phase of elections on April 11.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SDF’s Prem Das Rai had won the polls with a vote share of 53.7 per cent. Rai’s winning margin of 41,742 votes had dwarfed SKM candidate Tek Nath Dhakal’s final tally. Dhakal was the runner up in the elections. According to the latest electoral roll in the state, Sikkim has a total of 370,769 registered voters. Of the 308,967 voters in 2014, the number of women voters was 179,725. SDF had bagged 22 seats with a vote share of 55.8 per cent, while SKM had won 10 seats with a vote share of 41.4 per cent in the 2014 assembly elections.

