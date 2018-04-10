The communal clashes in Silchar in Assam's Cachar district turned upside down after the communal clashes broke out in the town over the last two days. Authorities deployed two platoons of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and two platoons of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday.

Following the communal clashes that erupted in Silchar in Assam’s Cachar district on Sunday, April 8, authorities deployed two platoons of the CRPF and two platoons of the BSF on Monday. According to police, the clashes spread on Monday after pictures of the injured went viral on social media. In the wake of these rumours, an autorickshaw was set ablaze by some unidentified people at around 11pm in the Rangikhari point area, police said.

In the last two days, the entire town has come down as clashes broke out in different parts of the Assam. Another incident of communal clash broke out at Kalibari Char area of Silchar on Sunday night when two parties first pelted stones at each other and vandalised houses. Reports said there had been cases of stone pelting in the past too, but the situation became worst on Sunday night, which eventually took a shape of a brutal clash. It all happened in the area, barely 700 metres from the Silchar Police station, close to the Barak river.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, more than 10 people were severely injured in Sunday’s clashes. Three of them – Noor Islam Laskar, his wife Zamira Begum Laskar and daughter Ayesha Laskar – are from the Kalibari Char area and are recovering at the Silchar Medical College, the police said.

According to Cachar SP Rakesh Roushan, two people have been detained for the Monday night incident. Several have been questioned and the situation is now under control. “The situation in the area has been tense since last year when a Hindu girl eloped with a Muslim boy,” Roushan said referring to the June 2017 incident which led to a communal clash in the town. While the authorities and members of both the communities had a peace meeting, the local media also tried to lower the heat saying that the messages on social media are just a political agenda and urged people to stop reacting on such messages.

