Addressing a rally in Assam's Silchar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said no Indian national will be left out of the National Register of Citizens which is being compiled to identify illegal immigrants in the state. While addressing a rally in Silchar, Assam after Thursday's Gurdaspur rally n Punjab, Pm Modi assured that genuine Indian citizens will not face injustice in the name of NRC process.

After he came to know that many in Assam are facing hardships due to the NRC, The prime minister said the NDA government is working to get the Citizen Amendment Bill passed in the Parliament in this regard and working hard to fight with corruption and remove intermediaries from the system.

Modi thanked the voters of Assam for supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies in the recently concluded Panchayat elections and said the BJP’s vision is the Act East and Act Fast on East. Differentiating between the work culture of the previous Congress government and the ruling-BJP, the PM said he doesn’t need to ask for reports from officers, gets it directly from the people and this is the difference between past and present.

In December 2018, Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir in a written reply to Lok Sabha had said the Ministry of Home Affairs has no plan to extend National Registrar of Citizens to states other than Assam. Ahir said the exercise to update NRC 1951 is being conducted under the special provisions in respect of State of Assam under the Citizenship Act, 1955 and the Citizenship rules, 2003.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also stressed on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, by saying Centre is moving ahead with the Bill, it is not to benefit anyone but acts as a penance against the injustice done in the past. Meanwhile, the Bill has created a backlash in the state as it allows citizenship to illegal migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, who are Hindu, Jain, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi or Christian but not Muslim.

While the Bill has no provision for Muslim sects such as Shias and Ahmediyyas, who are been victims of persecution in Pakistan. It also reduces the number of years o obtain citizenship in India from 11 to six years, media reports said.

Meanwhile, PM Modi’s assurance comes after the Centre gave an extension of six months to complete the process of NRC in Assan by June 30. On December 6 last year, the Central government had issued the first deadlines of three years to complete the entire NRC process.

