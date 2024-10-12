Siliguri Women Embrace Tradition With ‘Sindur Khela’ Celebrations

Women in Siliguri joyfully celebrated 'Sindur Khela,' a traditional ritual that marks the conclusion of the vibrant festival in West Bengal.

On the final day of Durga Puja,Assam CM Himanta Visits Guwahati University Durga Puja Pandal women in Siliguri joyfully celebrated ‘Sindur Khela,’ a traditional ritual that marks the conclusion of the vibrant festival in West Bengal. This year, the festivities culminated with the immersion of Goddess Durga’s idols at the Lal Mohan Moulik Niranjan Ghat, a scene filled with devotion and cultural significance.

A Joyous Conclusion to Durga Puja

The celebrations across Siliguri were characterized by enthusiasm and zeal, as devotees flocked to temples and pandals to pay their respects to the revered Goddess Durga. The community came together, embodying the spirit of unity and devotion that defines Durga Puja. ‘Sindur Khela,’ which involves married women applying vermilion (sindur) on each other, symbolizes love, happiness, and the well-being of families.

Enhanced Security Measures for Peaceful Celebrations

In anticipation of the large gatherings, the Siliguri Metropolitan Police (SMP) implemented heightened security protocols throughout the city. Authorities took extensive precautions to ensure a safe environment, deploying around 2,000 police personnel to key areas, including busy streets and highways.

MUST READ: Dussehra Celebrations: CM Sukhu Pays Homage At Jakhu Temple



C. Sudhakar, Commissioner of Police for the SMP, emphasized the comprehensive security arrangements in place: “We have seven major puja events, six of which are licensed. Our deployment includes a dedicated anti-crime team and two Pink Nobel teams focused on women’s safety,” he stated.

Coordinated Efforts for Public Safety

To further bolster safety, the SMP collaborated with various security forces, including the Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). This coordination aimed to secure the international border areas near Siliguri, ensuring peace during the festive season.

Security cameras were installed at significant locations, particularly around puja pandals, to enhance surveillance and quick response teams were on standby to address emergencies swiftly. Assistance booths were also set up in strategic locations to help the public navigate the bustling celebrations.

Community Spirit and Cultural Heritage

The culmination of Durga Puja in Siliguri not only reflects the deep-rooted cultural heritage of the region but also showcases the community’s ability to come together in celebration. The vibrant atmosphere, filled with rituals, prayers, and communal joy, reinforces the importance of these traditions in fostering social bonds and cultural identity.

As the festival concluded, the celebrations served as a reminder of the values of love, unity, and strength that Durga Puja embodies. Women participating in ‘Sindur Khela’ highlighted the role of female empowerment in these traditions, emphasizing their integral part in the cultural fabric of West Bengal.

The successful celebration of ‘Sindur Khela’ in Siliguri, coupled with the diligent efforts of the police and community members, ensured a safe and joyous conclusion to Durga Puja. As the city immerses the idols and bids farewell to the Goddess, the spirit of the festival lingers on, reminding everyone of the shared values and traditions that unite them.

ALSO READ: Robert Vadra Responds To BJP’s Remarks, “I Prayed for Tolerance”