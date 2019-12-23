The results for the 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats will be announced today. The counting for the votes which went to polls from November 30 to December 20, begins from 8 am today. From Silli constituency, Amit Kumar, JMM candidate, who won the seat in 2014, this time is contesting as the Independent candidate. Amit Kumar was disqualified in 2018 in a manhandling case and later lost to JMM candidate Seema Devi, who is the current MLA. Seema is contesting against Kumar and Sudesh Kumar Mahto of AJSU.
In 2019, a total of 15 candidates are contesting while in 2014 there were 12 candidates and in 2009 elections 17 contested for the seat. A total of 278 polling stations were set up in the constituency in 2019 while in 2014 elections, the number was 247. A total of 2,05,648 voters have been listed by the EC consisting of male, female and third genders.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president and former chief minister, Hemant Soren, is contesting from Dumka against Social Welfare Minister Louis Marandi.
The parties including the ruling BJP and opposition Congress made their best efforts to lure the voters during the election campaign. The important contest can also be seen between current Chief Minister Raghubar Das and Saryu Rao, who was also his former cabinet colleague, from Jamshedpur East. Das has been winning the Jamshedpur seat since 1995. Rao, who was ignored by the party over the candidature, held a rebellion against the party.
Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajantarik (JVM-P) president Babulal Marandi is contesting from the Dhanwar Assembly seat against CPI candidate Rajkumar Yadav. In 2014 Assembly elections, Marandi lost to CPI’s Rajkumar Yadav by over 10,000 votes. The exit polls indicate JMM and Congress alliance once again in the state.
AJSU chief Sudesh Kumar Mahto leads by margin of 18,974 votes
AJSU chief Sudesh Kumar Mahto is leading the Silli constituency seat by the margin of 18,974 votes while JMM's Seema Devi is behind with 50,033 votes.
AJSU chief Sudesh Kumar Mahto leads by margin of 19,273 votes
AJSU chief Sudesh Kumar Mahto is leading the Silli constituency seat with 56,060 votes while JMM's Seema Devi is behind with 36,787 votes. Between 2000 and 2009, Mahto won the Assembly elections every time.
AJSU chief Sudesh Mahto leads by 18,346 votes
Sudesh Mahto leading with 18,346 votes. The AJSU candidate has got 47176 votes while JMM candidate Seema Devi got 28830 votes. Seema had won the seat in 2018 bypolls against AJSU chief and Amit Kumar, who was representing seat since 2014 Assembly elections.
Sudesh Mahto leads by 17,125 votes
Sudesh Mahto got 42211 votes while Seema Devi got 25086 votes. AJSU chief Sudesh Mahto has taken now the lead of 17,125 votes. AJSU candidate will win the seat after 10 years. The AJSU chief has lost the seat in 2014 and 2018 bypolls when JMM took the seat.
AJSU Sudesh Mahto leads by 12,515 votes
Sudesh Mahto has taken 35770 votes and another candidate from JMM Seema Devi has got 23,255 votes. Both the candidates are now chasing each other as other candidates who are in the fray have taken a back seat after lunch.
Sudesh Mahto gets 30,420 votes
Sudesh Mahto got 30420 and JMM's Seema Devi 20020 votes. AJSU chief is leading with over 10,000 votes. The AJSU is representing Silli's seat since 2000. In 2014, the party had witnessed its first seat loss against JMM candidate Amit Kumar. Amit is contesting as an Independent candidate.
Sudesh Mahto leads with 6,032 votes over JMM's Seema Devi
Sudesh Mahto got 23264 votes which are so far lead for the AJSU chief. Seema Devi, who is contesting on JMM seat, has got 17232 votes. The lead of 6,032 votes by the Sudesh Mahto is for sure the win for AJSU chief who will retain the seat after 10 years.
Sudesh Mahto to retain seat after 2009 Assembly elections
AJSU chief Sudesh Mahto is all set to retain the seat after 2009 Assembly elections. In 2014, Sudesh lost to JMM candidate Amit Kumar. In 2018 bypolls, Amit lost to JMM candidate Seema Devi. In 2019, trends were showing triangular contest but the two candidates - Sudesh Mahto and Seema are a neck-to-neck contest.
Sudesh Mahto leads by 4287 votes
Sudesh Mahto has taken lead. Mahto has got 18238 votes so far. While Seema Devi of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has got 13951 votes so far. Sudesh Mahto has now taken the lead of around 4287 votes. The lead may take the chief to win as just few EVMs are away from counting.
Sudesh leads with 2133 votes over Seema Devi
Sudesh Mahto takes lead after early trailing. Mahto has got 12520 votes so far. While Seema Devi of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has got 10387 votes so far. The AJSU chief Sudesh Mahto has taken a lead of 3356 votes. The AJSU is set to retain the seat again after the 2014 and 2018 loss.
Sudesh Kumar Mahto takes lead of over 500 votes
Sudesh Kumar Mahto has taken a lead of over 500 votes against JMM's Seema Devi. The AJSU's candidates has claimed 7384 votes while Seema has polled 6878. A total of 15 candidates are fighting the polls from the seat. Out of 81 seats, the JMM-Congress-RJD has touched a majority mark of 41. The alliance is leading from more than 40 seats.
Sudesh Kumar Mahto takes lead of over 500 votes
Seema Devi leads with 3840 votes, Sudesh Kumar 3556 votes
JMM candidate Seema Devi has got 3840 votes till 11 am. Sudesh Kumar, who is the AJSU chief is trailing and has got 3556 votes. There is a close contest between JMM Mand AJSU. Amit Kumar, who had won the seat in 2014 has got just 98 votes. Devendra Mahto has got 123 votes so far.
AJSU chief Sudesh Mahto trails, JMM Seema leads by 284 votes
AJSU chief Sudesh Mahto trails in Silli while Seema Devi leading by 284 votes. Seema is the current MLA for the constituency. Seema had won against Amit Kumar in 2018 when bypolls were held for the seat. Amit Kumar was disqualified in a manhandling case.
Sudesh Mahto's decision to cut down ties with NDA prove harmful to party?
AJSU chief Sudesh Mahto, who broke ties with NDA and announced to contest alone, is trailing from Silli. Mahto had lost to Seema Devi of JMM. He had won the seat in 2009 but this time, it is hard for him to retain the seat. Meanwhile, AJSU is leading in several seats in the state.
Early trends show BJP tops while JMM falls behind
The early trends of EC show BJP leading on 29 seats while JMM on 23 seats. The Congress on 11, RJD on 5, JVM (P) on 4, AJSU and BSP on 2 each and CPI (ML) on 1 seat. The overall trends show hung assembly. Key candidates like Raghubar Das, Hemant Soren and others leading in their respective seats. Meanwhile, Soren, who is contesting on two seats is trailing in Dumka.
JMM candidate Seema Devi trails at 3rd place
AS per the latest trends, the independent candidate Amit Kumar is leading from the seats while AJSU candidate Sudesh Mahto is trailing. JMM candidate Seema Devi who is contesting again from the seat is at the third place which shows former MLA Amit Kumar can claim the seat this time again.
Close fight between Sudesh Mahto AJSU, Amit Kumar
There is a close fight between Independent candidate Amit Kumar and AJSU candidate Sudesh Mahto for the seat. Amit Kumar has taken a lead and Seema Devi of JMM is trailing in third place.
AJSU candidate Sudesh Mahto trails, Amit Kumar leads
AJSU candidate Sudesh Mahto is trailing. Sudesh had taken an early lead but later trailed against Amit Kumar of JMM, Amit had won the seat in 2014 by defeating the Sudesh Kumar Mahto by a margin of 29,740 votes.
Highest voter turnout in 2019
The voting was held on December 12, 2019 in Phase 3. Around 278 polling stations were set up in 2019 and 247 in 2014. During the elections, the voter turnout was recorded at 76.98%.
AJSU had claimed seat in 2009
In 2009, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) had won the seat. The party had defeated the JVM candidate by a margin of over 7 thousand votes. Meanwhile, in 2014, it lost to JMM candidate Amit Kumar.
Sudesh Mahto AJSU takes early lead
Sudesh Mahto of AJSU has taken an early lead from the Silli constituency. Other candidates like Amit Kumar, Seema Devi trails. The current MLA Seema Devi who won the by-polls in 2018 against Amit Kumar is trailing this time.
Counting begins
The counting of votes begins. All the 81 constituencies which went polls from November 30 to December 20 will be announced today afternoon. The key candidates from Silli are Amit Kumar, Seema Devi, Sudesh Kumar Mahto, Bishwadeo Singh Munda, Devendra Nath Mahto, Deepak Kumar Manjhi.
Counting of votes for #JharkhandAssemblyPolls begin. pic.twitter.com/9Oxxj7edlc— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019