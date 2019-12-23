The results for the 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats will be announced today. The counting for the votes which went to polls from November 30 to December 20, begins from 8 am today. From Silli constituency, Amit Kumar, JMM candidate, who won the seat in 2014, this time is contesting as the Independent candidate. Amit Kumar was disqualified in 2018 in a manhandling case and later lost to JMM candidate Seema Devi, who is the current MLA. Seema is contesting against Kumar and Sudesh Kumar Mahto of AJSU.

In 2019, a total of 15 candidates are contesting while in 2014 there were 12 candidates and in 2009 elections 17 contested for the seat. A total of 278 polling stations were set up in the constituency in 2019 while in 2014 elections, the number was 247. A total of 2,05,648 voters have been listed by the EC consisting of male, female and third genders.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president and former chief minister, Hemant Soren, is contesting from Dumka against Social Welfare Minister Louis Marandi.

The parties including the ruling BJP and opposition Congress made their best efforts to lure the voters during the election campaign. The important contest can also be seen between current Chief Minister Raghubar Das and Saryu Rao, who was also his former cabinet colleague, from Jamshedpur East. Das has been winning the Jamshedpur seat since 1995. Rao, who was ignored by the party over the candidature, held a rebellion against the party.

Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajantarik (JVM-P) president Babulal Marandi is contesting from the Dhanwar Assembly seat against CPI candidate Rajkumar Yadav. In 2014 Assembly elections, Marandi lost to CPI’s Rajkumar Yadav by over 10,000 votes. The exit polls indicate JMM and Congress alliance once again in the state.

Here are the LIVE updates:

Live Updates

