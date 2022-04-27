Dharmalingam, 34, was executed this morning, and his body will be sent to Ipoh, a city in northern Peninsular Malaysia, according to Dharmalingam's brother Navin Kumar, as stated by Bernama News Agency.

In 2010, he was found guilty and had exhausted all legal options. Last November, he was supposed to be hanged, but he filed a last-ditch challenge. The court overturned his death sentence after his mother’s application was denied.

Dharmalingam was convicted and sentenced to death in November 2010 for bringing 42.72 grammes of heroin into Singapore in 2009, when he was apprehended at the Woodlands Checkpoint (a causeway link with Peninsular Malaysia) with the bundle of drugs strapped to his thigh.

The mother, who travelled to Singapore from northern Malaysia, was unsuccessful in her last-minute appeal to save her son.