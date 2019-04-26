Singer DalerMehndi joins BJP: Daler Mehndi is a singer, songwriter, author, record producer, performer, and environmentalist and he is known for his efforts to make Bhangra popular worldwide. He was born in Bihar's Patna in 1991.

Daler Mehndi joins BJP: Singer Daler Singh, who is also known by his stage name Daler Mehndi, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday in the presence of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, Union Ministers Harshvardhan and Vijay Goel and BJP’s news Dalit face Hans Raj Hans.

Daler Mehndi is known for his soulful rendition of ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’ and ‘Bolo Tara Tara’ songs. Apart from that, Mehndi is also known as a singer, songwriter, author, record producer, performer, and environmentalist. He is known for his efforts to make Bhangra popular worldwide. He was born in Bihar’s Patna in 1991. In March 2018, the singer was sentenced to 2-years in prison by Patiala court for his involvement in a human trafficking case.

After, Sunny Deol, Gautam Gambhir, Hans Raj Hans, Daler is the latest to throw his hat in the political ring. Actor Sunny Deol joined the BJP in the Capital on Tuesday. The 62-year-old actor was welcomed into the party by union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal.

Punjabi Sufi Singer Hans Raj Hans joined the BJP on Tuesday. The BJP fielded Hans Raj from the North West Delhi seat replacing sitting MP Udit Raj, who doesn’t seem pleased with his party’s decision to nominate Hans.

Gautam Gambhir joined the saffron party in March 2019. The BJP has fielded the former cricketer-turned-politician from East Delhi. Gambhir said he was impressed by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will work for the country’s welfare as a member of the party.

On the work front, a few days ago, Daler Mehandi has delivered a song with Haryanvi pop sensation Sapna Choudhary. The song was named as Bawli Tared. Both the incredible artists have performed well in the latest song, which has set the internet on fire. In the song, Daler Mehndi’s Haryanvi vocals and Sapna Choudhary’s glamorous dance moves, playful expressions won the hearts. The lyrics of the song are written by Daler Mehndi & Krishna Bhardwaj and the music video is directed by Sumit Bhardwaj under the banner of PM Movies.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App