Govt shelves plan on countrywide ban on single-use plastic products, says report: There would be no immediate countrywide ban on single-use plastic products, a report in Reuters said. The report said that the ongoing economic slowdown and rising unemployment had forced the government to shelve its decision for some time. With an aim to make India free of single-use plastics by 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was slated to impose a ban on six items on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi i.e. today.

The Reuters quoted Chandra Kishore Mishra, the top bureaucrat at the ministry of environment saying, for the time being, the government would ask states to execute already-existing rules to regulate the use of some single-use plastic products. The government has listed down rules against storing, manufacturing and using single-use plastic products, including polythene bags and styrofoam. Now, the government would rather try to put a cap on the use of plastic bags, cups, plates, small bottles and other types of plastic products.

Mishra also told Reuters that the government would not take measures to make people aware regarding the ill-effects of plastic, and would suggest them to collect them and send to recycling.

Many consumer firms had objected the government’s decision to put a ban on single-use plastic products. A group of such firms, The Confederation of Indian Industry, had cited unavailability of immediate alternatives as a reason for their objection to the move.

The confederation has also urged the government to exempt the small-sized plastic bottles used for health or pharmaceutical products. It has also contended that the ban would also affect the supplies of products like milk, biscuits and other such products. Meanwhile, the prime minister is also slated to declare India open-defecation free at an event in Ahmedabad.

