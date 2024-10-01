SIT Investigation Into Tirupati Laddus Adulteration Temporarily Halted, Announces Andhra DGP

In a significant development related to Tirupati ladu controversy, Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged adulteration of Tirupati Laddus has been temporarily, courtesy a directive from the Supreme Court. Announces Andhra Pradesh DGP Dwarka Tirumala Rao.

He further stated that the SIT needs to fully understand the processes involved and gather all relevant information before proceeding. “However, in light of the Supreme Court’s order, we have paused the investigation,” revealed Rao.

Earlier, Supreme Court emphasized the separation of religion and politics while addressing statements made by Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who alleged that animal fat had been used in the Laddus during the previous Jagan Mohan Reddy administration.

Later, Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan questioned the basis of Naidu’s claims, stating, “It is clear from the report that this is not the ghee that has been used. If you are not certain, why take it to the public?”

Moreover, the bench further saying, “It is not clear at all, and it seems that the ghee in question was rejected and tested. If you ordered an investigation, why go to the press?”

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan commented on the issue, suggesting that while the statements made did not confirm the Laddus were adulterated, they indicated some level of confusion regarding the findings.

“The Supreme Court judges didn’t claim it was unadulterated; they mentioned confusion about the date, which will be clarified. However, our government will investigate any violations that occurred over the past five years, as this matter extends beyond just the prasad issue.” said Pawan Kalyan.

