1984 anti-Sikh riots: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will reinvestigate the role of Congress leader Kamal Nath in Parliament Street violence case. Although the police had not mentioned his name in the FIR registered against the case, the SIT might put the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister in the dock.

1984 anti-Sikh riots: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will reopen investigations in all the cases related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. A report said that the Union Home Ministry decided to widen the scope of investigations after receiving representation from the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC). It has been announced that the SIT will re-examine all the cases in which trial had been completed and the accused were found not guilty. The ministry has said that looking at the solemnity of the 1984 riots cases, the authorities have decided to re-examine the appropriately serious cases. The cases will be examined on the bases of fresh evidence and facts against those accused in the cases.

With the MHA orders, it has been highly predicted that senior Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath could be placed in the courtroom. Although police never investigated him as the five accused named in the FIR number 601/84 were accommodated in his official residence, the SIT is highly likely to reopen the case too. All of the accused have been released due to lack of evidence.

Describing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as a very painful tragedy, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had said that he was “100 per cent” for the punishment for those involved in any violence against anybody. As many as 3,000 Sikhs were killed in the riots in 1984 following the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards when the Congress government was in power at the Centre, reports said.

So far, only two accused have been awarded death sentence and life imprisonment respectively for killing two Sikh men in November 2018. The case had been closed by the Delhi Police in 1994 for lack of evidence.

