Pathankot (Punjab) [India], September 1 (ANI): A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the alleged killing of cricketer Suresh Raina’s uncle and cousin case, said Punjab police on Tuesday. Prabhjot Singh Virk, SP Pathankot said to ANI that they were taking the case seriously, special Investigation Team (SIT) was probing the case. He added that they were conducting raids at different locations.

Earlier in the day, Raina said that his uncle and cousin were killed in an alleged attack by robbers in the Pathankot district of Punjab. Raina tweeted that what happened to his family in Punjab was beyond horrible, his uncle was slaughtered to death, his bua & both his cousins had severe injuries. He added that unfortunately, his cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. He said that his bua was still very critical and was on life support.

Raina further said that his family is still not aware as to who was behind this attack. He has requested the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to look into the matter.

Raina urged Punjab chief minister, Captain Amarinder Singh, to investigate into the matter. He said that till date they don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. He requested Punjab Polic to look into the matter. He said that they at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them, those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes.

Last week, Raina had pulled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 due to personal reasons.

