Sitaram Yechury bats for simultaneous polls in J&K, says if Lok Sabha elections can be conducted, why not assembly polls: The Communist Pary of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday questioned the government for not conducting Lok Sabha and assembly polls simultaneously in Jammu and Kashmir. He asked that if 2019 parliamentary elections can be conducted in the state why there is a problem for local assembly polls. The CPIM leader also called for dialogue with all the stakeholders for bringing peace to the troubled state. Yechury also suggested the government to take confidence-building measures in the sate. Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for parliamentary elections but did not announce the same for assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

Major political parties of the state have flayed goverment for not going for simultaneous polls. Reacting to the announcement of ECI, former chief minister Omar Abdullah said that security forces are capable of holding both the polls simultaneously. Abdullah went on to say that that PM Modi has surrendered to Pakistan, militants and the separatists.

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said that the decision to conduct parliamentary elections in the state alone confirms sinister designs of the government. She said that by not letting people elect a government is antithetical to the very idea of democracy. She referred the separate polls as a tactic of buying time to disempower people by pushing an agenda that suits their ulterior motives.

The ECI’s announcement has also drawn criticism from former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati. Bahujan Samaj Party president said that denying Jammu and Kashmir assembly’s simultaneous poll with the parliamentary polls is the poor reflection and indicative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s failure of Kashmir policy. She added that the Centre’s logic is poor and BJP’s excuse is childish.

The 2019 Lok Sabha election in the country would start from April 11 in the seven phases and the counting of votes would be done on May 23.

In light of the failure to conduct assembly elections on time in J&K I’m retweeting my tweets from a few days ago. PM Modi has surrendered to Pakistan, to the militants & to the hurriyat. Well done Modi Sahib. 56 inch chest failed. #slowclap https://t.co/oqtDAfNdeb — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 10, 2019

Denying J&K assembly's simultaneous poll with the Lok Sabha is poor reflection & indicative of Modi Govt's failure of Kashmir policy. Forces are surely capable of holding poll for both on the same day much to relief of people. Centre's logic is poor & BJP's excuse is childish. — Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 11, 2019

