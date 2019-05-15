The powerful blast took place at around 8 pm outside a shopping mall on the RG Baruah Road opposite the zoo. The police have cordoned off the area after the blast.

SSB, CRPF jawans among six injured in grenade attack outside Guwahati shopping mall; ULFA-I claims responsibility

Two jawans of SSB and CRPF were among six people injured in a powerful grenade attack outside a busy shopping mall in Assam’s Guwahati city on Wednesday night. Of the injured, two were in a critical condition and battling for life in a city hospital. The blast took place at around 8 pm outside a shopping mall on the RG Baruah Road opposite the zoo. The police have cordoned off the area after the blast.

Two men came on a motorcycle and threw a grenade in front of the mall, a media report said, quoting Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar. Senior police officers have visited the spot and investigations are currently on. Terror group ULFA has claimed responsibility for the attack, the report said.

Assam: Six people injured in explosion outside a mall on Zoo road in Guwahati, area cordoned off, police present at the spot; injured persons referred to Guwahati Medical College Hospital pic.twitter.com/PotXVWsVFh — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2019

Two jawans of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were among those injured in the blast, said another news report. The injured have been admitted to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Splatter of blood was seen at the site of the attack, which has sent shockwaves across the region. People were running helter-skelter after the blast, the report said, citing a witness. This is one of the major blasts in the city since the serial blasts in 2008.

The bombings on October 30, 2008, after the festival of Diwali had left 81 dead and over 400 injured. The blasts took place around noon, when the city was bustling with people. The explosions occurred at Pan Bazar, Fancy Bazar and Ganeshguri areas where a large number of people, including shoppers and office goers, visit daily. Blasts also rocked Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon and Barpeta Road on the same day. Terror group ULFA-I led by Paresh Barua had claimed responsibility for the attack.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App