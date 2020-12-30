In a bid to end the deadlock, Farmers and the Centre are currently having a meeting over the contested farm laws. Ahead of the meet, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee’s joint secretary Sukhwinder Singh Sabra had said that he doesn’t think they will reach a solution even today.

With protests intensifying over the farm laws, the sixth-round of talks between the central government and the farmer unions is currently underway. Ahead of what can be seen as an attempt to end the month-long standoff, farmers have once again reiterated their core demand that the three farm laws should be repealed and the Centre should give them legal support for MSP. The Centre, on the other hand, has clarified that while they can look at amending some of the sections, the three laws will not be rolled back. For MSP, they can offer the farmers only a written guarantee, which is not legally binding.

Hours before the sixth round of talks, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee’s joint secretary Sukhwinder Singh Sabra has expressed that he doesn’t think they will reach a solution even today. Five rounds of talks have already happened and their core demand remains that these three farm laws should be repealed.

Speaking about the ongoing tussle between farmer unions and the Centre over farm laws, Rajnath Singh, in his recent interview to a news agency, has said that some forces are trying to create misconceptions among farmers. His only request to farmers is that they should not seek a yes or no answer. A clause-wise discussion should be done and this way they will be able to find a resolution.

Delhi: A 'Kar Sewa' tempo, carrying food for farmers delegation, seen at Vigyan Bhawan. Sixth-round of talks over Farm Laws between Centre and farmer unions is currently underway https://t.co/LVIVnQCGQu pic.twitter.com/zj1hUwKZ0c — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2020

Expressing that not only him but PM Modi is also pained by these demonstrations, he said that there is no question of being insensitive towards the farmers. They express their deepest respect towards them and bow their heads in respect towards the farmers as they are our annadatas. He added that our Sikh brothers have always protected the culture of India and their contribution will be remembered for protecting the country’s self respect.

