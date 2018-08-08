The new campaign focuses on Skill India initiatives impacting the livelihood of people at the grass root level. The campaign aims to mobilise a large number of people under its flagship programs/initiatives including PMKVY, Apprenticeship Training (NAPS) and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

Skill India mission under the aegis of Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India today launched a mass media campaign – Fark Dikh Raha Hai. The initiative aims to increase awareness regarding various initiatives under Skill India, including Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna (PMKVY), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). Since the launch of Skill India mission on July 15, 2015, more than 1 crore people have benefitted annually under the mission and have been able to transform their lives for a better livelihood.

The campaign, a series of three ad films, was commissioned by National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) through a leading advertising agency McCann, in close coordination with MSDE.

The TVCs can be viewed on the following links:

PMKVY – https://youtu.be/r4TAxo-mqbA

NAPS – https://youtu.be/q7CDtfoJdoo

ITI – https://youtu.be/1kJ0bsDEJ8g

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Rajesh Agarwal, Joint Secretary & CVO, MSDE said, “Under the able leadership of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Skill India has been making steady progress towards transforming India as the human resource capital of the world. Over the last three years, various skill development initiatives and policy-driven accelerators have helped Indian youth to enhance their skills and stay job-relevant keeping in mind the advent of technology and new age skills that the marketplace needs today. Through this campaign, we aim to motivate youth to acquire a skill of their choice and contribute significantly towards the building of New India.”

Commenting on the campaign, Manish Kumar, MD & CEO, NSDC said, “NSDC has collaborated with MSDE and multiple stakeholders to ensure that India’s youth is empowered with right skills which could help them earn a better livelihood. The Fark Dikh Raha Hai campaign aims to reinforce the benefits of skill training and socio-economic development across different segments of our society. We are confident that through this campaign we will be able to raise awareness and aspirational value of vocational training in India.”

Sharing his thoughts on the campaign, Prasoon Joshi, Chairman McCann Worldgroup, Asia Pacific and CEO & CCO McCann Worldgroup, India said, “This campaign very clearly communicates the changing attitude towards skill development in India. It seeks to motivate the youth of the country to believe in their talent and portrays how by taking the benefit of the various schemes under the Skill India program, they can hone their talent for a brighter future.”

MSDE currently manages several initiatives including PMKVY, NAPS, ITIs, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK), Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL), Pradhan Mantri Yuva Yojana (PMYY) among others. It is envisaged that similar campaign would be launched in near future covering other schemes and programs under Skill India.

A brief regarding three flagship programs are as follows:

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) is the flagship scheme under Skill India mission which aims to empower a large number of youngsters in India, both educated and uneducated, with employable skills over a duration of 3 to 6 months across 40+ trades/sectors. Since its launch in July 2016, the program has benefitted over 40 lakh people, including over 9 lakh certified people for their prior experience under Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) component of PMKVY. This scheme aims to train one crore youth by 2020.

Industrial Training Institutes or ITIs have been supplying skilled manpower to Indian industry since 1950. With prerequisites ranging from Class 8 to Class 12 pass, these institutes provide diploma in over 130 different streams/trades. Since these institutes brought under the ambit of MSDE in 2014, there has been a 32% increase in the number of ITIs and a 54% increase in the number of seats available at these institutes. Under the Skill India mission, several initiatives have been taken, including the self-grading system, to upgrade the infrastructure and improve the overall quality of ITIs across the country. Currently, there is a focus on introducing new age skills such as AR/VR, IoT, Cloud Computing among others at these institutes, which would help our youth in keeping pace with new age technical skills.

NAPS – National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme is one of its kind initiatives which incentivises corporate to hire apprentices across different sectors and empowers youth to improve their skills through on-the-job training. Under this scheme, the government contributes 25% of the stipend given to candidates by the corporate and contributes up to Rs 7500 to the cost of their basic training. Since its launch in August 2016, more than 4 lakh candidates have been benefitted under the program. It is our endeavour to empower close to 10 lakh candidates in FY 18-19 under this initiative.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More