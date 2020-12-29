Skyroot Aerospace with its latest test-firing of an engine has proven the crucial propulsion technology. The startup has successfully test-fired a miniature version of a solid-fueled engine, Kalam-5.

In a major achievement in the Indian Space startup sector, Skyroot Aerospace with their latest test-firing of an engine has proven the crucial propulsion technology. The Make In India indigenous brand’s rocket Vikram-1 is powered by four engines that the firm has designed and developed. The startup now has proven the technology by successfully test-firing a miniature version of a solid-fueled engine, Kalam-5.

Recently while speaking at the 16th convocation of the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, ISRO Chairman K Sivan said that as India continues to focus on economic growth, it also needs to ensure that environmental damage is limited by adopting green technologies. The Chairman addressed that ISRO has made space-grade lithium-ion batteries which will be useful for mass adoption of electric vehicles.

Pawan K Chandana, CEO, Skyroot Aerospace post the successful test-fire said that the test demonstrates the capability of technology for the Vikram-1 rocket. Chandana further added that it must be noted that building a smaller engine is also a complex process. Earlier ISRO Chairman informed the country that ISRO is developing green propulsion for its human space flight mission and In the future, all the propulsion stages may adopt green fuel .