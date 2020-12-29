In a major achievement in the Indian Space startup sector, Skyroot Aerospace with their latest test-firing of an engine has proven the crucial propulsion technology. The Make In India indigenous brand’s rocket Vikram-1 is powered by four engines that the firm has designed and developed. The startup now has proven the technology by successfully test-firing a miniature version of a solid-fueled engine, Kalam-5.
Recently while speaking at the 16th convocation of the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, ISRO Chairman K Sivan said that as India continues to focus on economic growth, it also needs to ensure that environmental damage is limited by adopting green technologies. The Chairman addressed that ISRO has made space-grade lithium-ion batteries which will be useful for mass adoption of electric vehicles.